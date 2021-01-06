Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man in a cinematic match has been announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The Karate Man is Page’s alter ego. The cinematic match is being done as Page’s exit from the company as his contract just expired, making him a free agent.

A Barbed Wire Massacre bout has also been added to the pay-per-view with Sami Callihan taking on Eddie Edwards.

Impact has also announced an Old School Rules match for Hard To Kill with Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Old School Rules Match

Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something

Cinematic Match

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.