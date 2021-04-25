Lucha-libre star Cinta de Oro (fka Sin Cara in WWE) recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a number of topics, most notably reflecting on a time he got into an argument with Cesaro prior to their Elimination Chamber tag team match in 2015. Highlights are below.

How he got into a backstage argument with Cesaro but they never traded blows and they ended up having a great match:

That day was crazy! Everybody was… A lot of the guys were a little upset and a lot of things that were going on, it was just a lot of, like, crazy stuff going on. It was the first Tag Team Elimination Chamber ever so I remember we were trying to get everything in order and and then it was just crazy. The other day, I posted a picture of me and Cesaro because he won his WrestleMania match and then Tyson [Kidd] commented on that. He said like, ‘Oh, I remember what happened before the match’ – because me and Cesaro got in a little argument before the match. So everybody thought we were going to get in this crazy fight or whatever, and then we ended up having an amazing match. It was a great experience for me to be in the first.

Says the match was mostly called in the ring and ended up being great: