Lucha-libre star Cinta de Oro (fka Sin Cara in WWE) recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a number of topics, most notably reflecting on a time he got into an argument with Cesaro prior to their Elimination Chamber tag team match in 2015. Highlights are below.
How he got into a backstage argument with Cesaro but they never traded blows and they ended up having a great match:
That day was crazy! Everybody was… A lot of the guys were a little upset and a lot of things that were going on, it was just a lot of, like, crazy stuff going on. It was the first Tag Team Elimination Chamber ever so I remember we were trying to get everything in order and and then it was just crazy. The other day, I posted a picture of me and Cesaro because he won his WrestleMania match and then Tyson [Kidd] commented on that. He said like, ‘Oh, I remember what happened before the match’ – because me and Cesaro got in a little argument before the match. So everybody thought we were going to get in this crazy fight or whatever, and then we ended up having an amazing match. It was a great experience for me to be in the first.
Says the match was mostly called in the ring and ended up being great:
So a lot of the things just came out on the fly, you know, a lot of things that we did. We just felt the crowd and it was just an awesome experience. So, it was good to be able to work with all those guys – Tyson, Cesaro, Kofi, all those guys. Everybody wanted to perform to the best of their abilities. When you have people working like that, you know the match is going to be great. I really enjoyed that match.