Lucha-libre superstar Cinta De Oro (fka Sin Cara in WWE) recently spoke with WrestleZone about when he plans to return to wrestling, which Cinta states won’t happen until things from the COVID-19 pandemic begin to calm down. Highlights from the interview are below.
How things are still uncertain but how he stays busy with outside projects:
It’s one of those things that’s very uncertain right now, but I’ve been getting calls from promoters that wanna work with me. But right now like, for them, it’s very uncertain. So, obviously, since I don’t know when shows are gonna happen, I’m gonna have to be on standby in a sense, but I’m doing other projects, that’s the main thing. I’m keeping myself busy doing other projects, doing other things and traveling a little bit, keeping myself in that mindset of, ‘When everything gets back into the swing of things, I’ll be able to do what I love’ and that’s wrestle.
Says he’s keeping himself healthy amid the pandemic:
But for me, right now, the main focus is keeping myself healthy, keeping my mind healthy, my soul healthy and just being ready for when the time comes of me working in wrestling and right now, the only people that are wrestling are the people who are on television, you know? There’s no live events right now for anybody and I think once everything starts going, people are gonna start going to events because they wanna go out, they actually wanna be there now. They’ve been home for so long and they’re actually gonna be able to come to the arenas and the gyms or the places where we get to wrestle. So, I’m just excited for the future and hopefully, everything gets back into the swing of things, not just for me, but for everybody.