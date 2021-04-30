Lucha-libre superstar Cinta De Oro (fka Sin Cara in WWE) recently spoke with WrestleZone about when he plans to return to wrestling, which Cinta states won’t happen until things from the COVID-19 pandemic begin to calm down. Highlights from the interview are below.

How things are still uncertain but how he stays busy with outside projects:

It’s one of those things that’s very uncertain right now, but I’ve been getting calls from promoters that wanna work with me. But right now like, for them, it’s very uncertain. So, obviously, since I don’t know when shows are gonna happen, I’m gonna have to be on standby in a sense, but I’m doing other projects, that’s the main thing. I’m keeping myself busy doing other projects, doing other things and traveling a little bit, keeping myself in that mindset of, ‘When everything gets back into the swing of things, I’ll be able to do what I love’ and that’s wrestle.

Says he’s keeping himself healthy amid the pandemic: