The civil trial for WWE Hall of Fame legend Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled for October, the trial date in the lawsuit brought forth by the estate of Julian Lasseter, who passed away as a result of a traffic accident in March of 2022 involving Sytch, has been pushed back to March of 2025.

The postponement was made during a hearing this past week before The Circuit Court of the Sevenths Judicial Circuit in Volusia County, Florida.

Seeking in “excess” of $30,000 in damages, the lawsuit states:

* “Upon information and belief, on or about March 25, 2022, Defendant SYTCH was intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

* Defendant SYTCH operated the motor vehicle.

* On or about March 25, 2022, Julian L. Lasseter was also operating a motor vehicle southbound on N. Yonge Street, at or near the intersection of W. Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, Volusia County, Florida.

* At the time and place referenced in paragraphs 6 and 8 above, Defendant SYTCH negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle so that it collided with the rear end of Julian L. Lasseter’s motor vehicle, causing severe and incapacitating injuries to Mr. Lasseter. These injuries resulted in his death on March 25, 2022.”

