CJ Perry recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Lana discussed not being a fan of her WWE 2K19 model, the infamous Bobby Lashley love storyline and working with Paul Heyman.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On not being a fan of her WWE 2K19 player model: “I never wore that gear out to wrestle in the ring on television. I just did it backstage. The hair was like that for the shoot… but I never wore it out to the ring on television, and so I was a little shook. If I wanted you guys to use this for the video game or action figures or anything, I would have worn it out to the ring.”

On the infamous Bobby Lashley and Lana 2019 storyline and where it was leading: “I was really excited about this. This is a Paul Heyman storyline. Yes, he was the showrunner. So it was his idea that he wanted the last interjection to it to be, you think the person’s in love with Bobby, but then they do a swerve and it’s Lana, and I love that. I had throughout my twenties and in college, I really explored my own sexuality. So I really identified with that, and so that was, I really immediately was like, yes, I love this. I didn’t know who it was going to be. They said it could be Daria (Sonya Deville). It could be Ruby (Riott) or it could be Liv. I was like, all of that’s awesome. I of course thought Daria would be amazing to be with, and then I think they chose not to go with Daria because Daria was on SmackDown in the Mandy Rose story that they were starting with Otis just starting off. So that was really the reason why they ended up not using Daria. They originally were thinking to use Daria first, but then Vince started really liking the idea of this whole storyline with Otis and then Daria and Mandy. So that’s why it then came down to Liv and Ruby and they selected Liv.”

On working with Paul Heyman: “It was a really great time when Paul Heyman was a showrunner. He gave so many women big stories. I remember Becky was going through her big story at the time, Asuka and Kairi were doing their thing, then Zelina was doing her thing, and then I was doing my thing, and that was all on one three-hour Monday Night Raw, which is so sick, so thankful. Thank you, Paul.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Absence Being Longer Than Originally Expected