Lana is back.

And she’s on a journey to find the next ‘Super Athlete’ in pro wrestling.

During the latest installment of Inside The Ring via TMZ Sports, CJ “Lana” Perry announced her return to the world of professional wrestling as a manager on the independent wrestling scene.

“I’m making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene,” Perry stated during the January 9 episode of the show.

As the conversation continued, Perry was asked what type of role she intends to have this time around.

“Definitely on the mic and managing, 100-percent,” she stated. “That’s also why I’m enrolling in stand-up because I want to be so good on the mic. I want to be so sharp, I want to be so iconic.”

She added, “Yeah, I’m going on this journey. I’m gonna start going to wrestling events and I’m going to start searching for the next ‘Super Athlete.'”

In terms of potential in-ring plans, Perry didn’t seem to be leaning in that direction, but also made it clear she isn’t ruling it out either.

“The bottom line when you get into any professional wrestling in any shape and form, you got to be ready to resolve conflict in the ring,” Perry said. “So when you go, ‘Will you be wrestling?’, my goal is not to start wrestling. But, if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I’m going to be ready.”

CJ “Lana” Perry’s last in-ring appearance for WWE was on the May 31, 2021, episode of WWE Raw, where she and Naomi lost a tag team match to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in women’s tag-team action. She was released from her WWE contract shortly after, on June 2, 2021.

Perry would then go on to have a brief run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2023, before signing a WWE Legends contract back in April of 2025.