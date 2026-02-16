CJ Perry is speaking out after claiming she was hit with a major financial setback.

The former WWE Superstar, known to fans as Lana in WWE, took to social media on Sunday to air her frustrations with Wells Fargo, alleging that her bank account was emptied despite prior security requests.

According to Perry, the issue stems from what she describes as repeated problems with the bank.

“I keep getting robbed from Wells Fargo,” she wrote.

Perry went on to explain that she previously attempted to prevent this exact situation from happening.

“After being robbed last year from Wells Fargo I requested to put a complete ACH hold on the account. They did not listen and they allowed to have someone completely wipe my account via ACH transfer.”

That’s a serious allegation.

In addition to calling out the bank publicly, Perry also reached out to her followers for advice.

She posted an additional tweet on X asking fans where to move her money moving forward.

“Where do you bank?” she asked.

We will keep you posted as any updates regarding CJ Perry’s situation continue to surface.