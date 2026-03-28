CJ Perry is stepping into a brand new spotlight.

And this time, it’s on the comedy stage.

The former WWE Superstar, best known to fans as Lana, has officially performed her first-ever stand-up comedy set, marking a unique milestone outside of the wrestling world.

Back in January, Perry first revealed her plans to break into stand-up while appearing on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast. At the time, she spoke enthusiastically about diving into the craft and connecting with a familiar audience.

“I enrolled in stand up class. I’m super excited, I’m in a couple of standup classes,” Perry said. “My first standup show is going to be March 26. Please come, if you’re out there listening. It’s definitely going to be catered to the wrestling fanbase. I’m really stoked about that.”

Fast forward to this week, and Perry made good on that promise.

On March 24, she took the stage for her first live stand-up performance at The Comedy Chateau in Los Angeles, sharing the moment with fans via social media afterward. The occasion was made even more special, as it coincided with her birthday.

A big night, in more ways than one.

Perry wasn’t alone for the milestone moment, either, as she had strong support in attendance from her family, including her father and brother, as well as her husband, Rusev.

While she continues to explore new creative avenues, Perry remains connected to the wrestling world, as she is currently signed to WWE under a Legends Deal.