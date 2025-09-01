– WWE play-by-play announcer Michael Cole announced during the September 1 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix that there were “over 23,000 fans” inside Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France for the post-WWE Clash In Paris show.

– Additionally, during a quick on-camera appearance following the opening segment, Cole told WWE fans in Paris that he had good news for them. Cole then announced that starting in January, WWE Raw will begin airing live on Netflix for fans in Paris.

– On the company’s official YouTube channel, WWE released a video compilation looking at the best moments featuring the WWE fans in Paris from Sunday’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event. They also released one with the best moments featuring the international announcers that were calling the show.

– Former WWE Superstar and better-half of Rusev, CJ “Lana” Perry, was spotted in the crowd during the “Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook” match at WWE Clash In Paris on Sunday. You can see a photo of her watching the action from the crowd inside Paris La Défense Arena via the post embedded below courtesy of our WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.