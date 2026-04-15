CJ “Lana” Perry is itching to get back in WWE.

“Hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.”

That is a direct quote from the women’s wrestling veteran, who spoke about the subject when asked during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show on April 15.

“Lana, right now, is exiled in Siberia,” she began when touching on the topic. “She let her country down and is doing work there. CJ, when the time is right, I will appear. Hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, I’m focusing on writing for Uncrowned.”

She continued, “I love new journeys. If I can be in the world of storytelling and entertaining, if it’s on a podcast, stand up, writing a wrestling column, I am very grateful that I can stay in the business or storytelling and hopefully entertain and put a smile on faces.”

When asked if she would want to return to work with Rusev, she called it a “dream.”

“That would be a dream, for sure,” she stated. “I love working with my husband. One of my favorite things to do is collaborate with create with other creatives, and I think my husband is one of the most creative, smart, funny, athletic, iconic wrestlers and creative minds that I know.”

Rusev is scheduled to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a multi-person ladder match at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.