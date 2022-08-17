The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was former WWE superstar CJ Perry (Lana), who spoke with the show hosts about her husband, Miro, and the work he has been doing in AEW, which includes the Redeemer’s current feud with Julia Hart and the House of Black.

During the interview, Perry states that she is hopeful that she will get the chance to join Miro in AEW, and maybe even beat Hart up for putting her hands on her husband. Highlights can be found below.

Is ready to beat up Julia Hart:

“Miro didn’t tell me until after it debuted. I was actually in Malibu, drinking a nice margarita. I’m not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the shit out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me. My sister is like ‘calm down.’ ‘I’M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I’M GONNA SLAP THE SHIT OUT OF HER!”

Hopes for the chance to work with Miro in AEW:

“Hopefully, I get a chance to do that. She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face. I really can’t go into much of anything. I’d love to do something with Miro in AEW. We’ll see what happens.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)