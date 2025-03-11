CJ “Lana” Perry and Miro are giving their relationship another shot after a year-long separation.

The couple, who originally married in July 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2024 when Miro returned from Bulgaria. Their relationship grew stronger over time, with Perry visiting Bulgaria during Christmas, and they recently renewed their vows in a small church ceremony in Los Angeles, CA.

Despite their breakup in 2023, they never legally divorced.

TMZ is reporting that the couple is now living together, splitting their time between Los Angeles and Bulgaria. As for their wrestling careers, Perry was released by AEW in April 2024, while Miro’s contract with the company expired earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Action Network, D-Von Dudley discussed Hulk Hogan being booed out of the Intuit Dome during the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix earlier this month.

On Hulk Hogan getting booed at the WWE RAW on Netflix debut: “It could be. I didn’t know California had such a huge Democratic following. And I say that because he got booed very badly, and I don’t know if it was because of his political ties with Trump, because you’re gonna tell me that the Undertaker didn’t get booed. So I don’t know, but it also could be still stemming from the racist thing that went on a few years back. Also, social media has tried to make him out to be one of the biggest liars that pro wrestling has ever seen. Every story that he tells, I’m seeing on YouTube, you know. Hogan lied. Hogan lied. Social media is not helping either with this. So, it could be a combination of all of that. Whether it came from racism from social media. And of course, in the political world, I’m more inclined to say I don’t think it’s so much of a political thing. I think that’s a small percentage, but in my opinion it has to do with what he said on camera, with the racist comment. And I think a lot of people are still upset and angry about it.”

On Hogan tarnishing his legacy: “I was a huge Hulk Hogan fan. He was one of the reasons why I got into this business. I was there during the Hulkamania run. I was there to see how magical that was. I was there to see how wrestling transformed into this being in the closet, don’t talk about it, to now coming out, and all the stars and the glitz, and the glamour. You know I was there for all of that, and I witnessed all of it. So, as far as I’m concerned, you know Hogan was the man. The first wrestler to be on Sports Illustrated. That was huge back then. You didn’t have that. It was just something magical about that time. The whole Rock and Wrestling thing with Cindy Lauper, Dave Wolf, Lou Albano, Piper, Mr. T. It was huge back then. So what the man has done for pro wrestling cannot be denied. If it wasn’t for Hogan and Vince collaborating together, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here talking, having this conversation. The WWE probably would have folded a long time ago, so I don’t know. I just feel that Hogan did so much for the business, and it’s sad to see that everything he’s accomplished is now being tarnished. And again people say, ‘Well, it’s nobody else’s fault but his, and I get that. I understand that. But the same token, it’s just sad.”

On how he used to admire Hogan: “That’s who I liked. That’s who I admired. There was nobody else that was in that category. Vince McMahon was another, working with him, dealing with him. The whole aura about Vince, I was intrigued by, and enjoyed just being a part of the company during all that time. The Undertaker, things like that. Guys that I grew up in this business watching. I enjoyed it when I finally met them.”