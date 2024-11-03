CJ Perry insists she’s not dating WWE Superstar Damian Priest.

Earlier this year, Perry separated from Miro. The two had been married since 2016 and had worked together in WWE & AEW.

Taking to Instagram, Perry reacted to the rumors that she had hooked up with Priest after her split with Miro (Rusev in WWE). She said,

“No, I’m not dating Damian Priest. That is very much, that was a funny internet rumor. It’s always really funny for me is if I post a guy….it’s like [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up and all the DMS are like ‘Is that your new boyfriend?’ Guys, I have guy friends. Let’s calm down.”

Priest will be part of a fatal four-way on this week’s episode of WWE RAW to determine the next challenger to World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.