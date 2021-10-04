During a recent East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing former WWE star CJ Perry revealed that she could use the name Lana in her wrestling career going forward due to no one owning the rights to it since the name is too general. Hear her full thoughts on the highlights below.

Says no one can technically own the name Lana as it is not specific enough:

“I own that. Owning ‘Lana’ is like owning the name ‘Mike.’ You can’t. In my contract, they own Rusev because it’s so specific, but they don’t own Lana because you can’t.”

Says she’d rather work under Lana than her real name:

“I would rather come out as Lana because at the end of the day, I would rather just not come out with my real name.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)