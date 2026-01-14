CJ Perry believes WWE’s recent wave of returning stars may only be the beginning, and she has a short list of names she hopes fans will see back in the company in 2026. Speaking while under a WWE Legends deal, Perry pointed to Chris Jericho as someone who would instantly shake up the landscape if he resurfaced, particularly because of his unmatched ability to generate buzz. As she put it, “Chris Jericho, I would love to see him return… There’s noise all over the internet about it, and he’s also been always so incredible at this.” Perry emphasized that Jericho’s entire career has been built on anticipation, reinvention, and knowing how to command attention no matter where he goes.

Perry also highlighted Saraya as another return she would personally love to see, especially given the current strength of WWE’s women’s division. With Saraya reportedly training again, Perry suggested the timing could be perfect for a high-profile comeback, singling out a potential clash with Rhea Ripley as must-see material. “That would be a dream,” Perry said, framing the matchup as the kind of generational showdown that could instantly elevate a major event. While nothing has been confirmed, Perry’s comments reflect growing speculation that WWE’s trend of surprise returns is far from over.