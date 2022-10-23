CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, did an interview with Fightful ahead of the Surreal Life’s return on October 24.

Perry noted that she didn’t think she was being punished for Miro joining AEW in the Nia Jax table storyline, where she kept being put through tables because she pushed for the angle to happen. Perry and Liv Morgan went back and forth over who would be the one who got to participate in the angle.

It was originally Vince McMahon’s plan to use the repeated table spots as a catalyst to get Nia Jax over as a babyface before it went the other way.

She said Miro never runs the references he makes about her on AEW TV by her, and it always comes as a surprise. There haven’t been extended talks with AEW, but she said, at this point, she’s interested in telling stories and creating compelling storylines.

She referenced a conversation with Dennis Rodman about wrestling, and he gave her advice about wrapping up his athletic career in his 30s. He said that even though she loved in-ring wrestling and felt like she was improving at it, she was great as a manager, valet, and outside-the-ring performer and should focus on that.

Perry is open to occasional matches and originally signed on for the WES shows that never happened. Mojo Rawley was credited for being very transparent with her that things could end up going awry, which she said is nothing new to her after working in acting for so long.

The full interview will be released shortly.