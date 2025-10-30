CJ Perry is stepping into a new lane.

The podcasting world!

The former WWE star known as Lana has officially announced her upcoming podcast, “Identity Crisis”, which she’ll co-host alongside film producer Jonathan Saba.

The project was revealed on a new Instagram account promoting the show, described as featuring “Two professional fakers who’ve made a living playing the part!”

Saba currently serves as co-president and executive producer at Saban Films. His past experience includes roles with Anchor Bay Film, Image Entertainment, and Rilean Pictures, which he co-founded.

The debut episode of “Identity Crisis” drops next Monday, November 3, and the first guest will be CJ Perry’s husband and current WWE Superstar Rusev, formerly known as Miro in AEW.

A short preview clip of the show has already surfaced online (see video below).

“Stepping into the podcast is Miro, ‘professional Bulgarian bad guy’ and real life husband to CJ Perry,” the announcement read. “First episode goes live 11/3 on Spotify. Make sure to subscribe and rate 5 stars! Filmed and recorded at Passes.”

Rusev made his long-awaited return to WWE during the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE Raw earlier this year on April 21, 2025 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. He came out of nowhere during a promo segment involving The New Day and Alpha Academy, taking out everyone in sight to a sustained roar from the WWE Universe in attendance.

Rusev is scheduled to return to the ring this weekend, as he is in a match that features Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1.

