CJ Perry has undergone successful surgery.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former Lana posted a photo of herself in the hospital. She did not reveal why she needed the surgery.

Made it out of surgery. Thank you all 🙏🤍 pic.twitter.com/PEkGWdaNGi — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 16, 2025

On the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair suffered a knee injury that has kept her out of action ever since. Flair underwent surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

On Thursday, Flair took to Instagram to post a video of herself training. You can check that out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

On last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Shotzi picked up a big win over Stephanie Vaquer. She will now go on to face off against NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the match, an emotional Shotzi commented on winning her first singles match in nearly a year. She said,

“Well, first of all, that was my first singles match in almost a year. Sorry, it’s just been such a long journey to get back into the ring, and I feel like that match really set the tone for my 2025. I didn’t need Fallon’s help to win that match, but I think she proved how much of a chicken she really is, and I’m about to prove how ballsy Shotzi is.”