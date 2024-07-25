A killer to a rumor that has been going around regarding CM Punk.

Word had spread that Punk and WWE were in talks for a new contract, with some believing that the Second City Saint was trying to leverage his star power for a Bret Hart type deal. PW Insider released a new report shooting that rumor down, stating that Punk and WWE are in talks for a new deal, but that WWE was the one who approached Punk.

Insider also confirms that Punk signed a three-year deal with WWE starting on the day he returned at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. This wouldn’t include any time he’s been off due to the torn triceps injury he suffered at the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year. Fortunately for Punk, he has since been cleared, and will be wrestling his second match since being back against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam on August 3rd.

