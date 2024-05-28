An update to a report that was made earlier this morning stating that AEW President Tony Khan was disappointed by Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest offer to renew AEW’s media rights.

According to WrestleNomics and later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan did not find the first offer from WBD disappointing, but that no agreement has been finalized yet. Negotiations for TV and streaming rights with WBD, separate from TNT Sports, are still in progress despite the first offer being lower than AEW expected.

The Puck report by veteran Hollywood insider Matt Belloni suggested that Khan was unhappy with WBD’s first offer, noting that the exclusive negotiating window between both parties would close in July. Belloni also mentioned that WBD CEO David Zaslav and TNT Sports head Luis Silberwasser are keen to retain all three AEW shows (Dynamite, Rampage, Collision).

Following the report, some online commentators highlighted that Belloni is a long-time friend of WWE President Nick Khan and has hosted him on his podcast in the past. WWE previously had discussions with WBD during their TV rights negotiations, which Tony Khan described as “part of sports” when asked about it.

The current AEW/WBD agreement is expected to end later this year.