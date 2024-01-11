Signed By Superstars hosted a virtual signing with Matt Riddle earlier this week where the former WWE star discussed a wide range of topics, including accusing Brock Lesnar of going into business for himself at the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Riddle also claimed he was supposed to win the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, but that was nixed as it was won by Austin Theory, a decision made by Vince McMahon hours before the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Riddle was not planned to win the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. However, Riddle was one of the top names in contention to be the winner. As for the Royal Rumble, Meltzer mentioned that Riddle was not seriously considered to win the match.