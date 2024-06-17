An update on Megan Bayne in AEW.

It has been previously reported that creative pitches were being made for Bayne to enter AEW following her run with STARDOM coming to an end. However, that no longer seems to be the case. According to Fightful Select, Bayne is a free agent in the competitive wrestling market and while she HAS had talks with AEW, she is not an official member of its roster yet. The report reiterates that AEW has made creative pitches for Bayne.

Bayne is a former OVW Women’s Champion and was called one of the top 150 female wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2021. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on her status.