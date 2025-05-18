– Contrary to bizarre online outrage, the MVP commercial break toss before the MJF segment on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break was scripted and planned ahead of time.

– Tony Khan made a last-minute switch to Mina Shirakawa’s entrance theme on Dynamite. The version used was not produced by Mikey Rukus, and as of last check, there are no plans to use it again.

– The target timeline for Skye Blue’s in-ring return was always around Double or Nothing, so her comeback landed right on schedule.

– Rhino joined RJ City on the latest episode of the “Hey! (EW)” digital series on the official AEW YouTube channel.

