NJPW star Clark Conners was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Lance Storm’s training camp, and how the Canadian legend is very honest with what wrestlers need to get better. Highlights from the interview are below.

On working with Lance Storm at his camps:

So, that’s my favorite thing about his camps. You know, he’s exactly like he is in real life, you know better than anybody. He’ll tell it like it is. The theme of the last day is he’ll sit everybody down, so the twenty of us, and he’ll just go down the list of what you need to work on or like where he thinks you’re at, so that was a blast.

Says Storm told him to get bigger physically:

He’d just go around the room and he’d just tell people ‘Well, I think you’ He’d didn’t say quit, but he’d say ‘Maybe you should really get some more training and take your time’. For me, I remember he [just told me] to get bigger, so I started taking steroids, no, I’m just kidding. No, but he said ‘You need to get bigger, but you’re on your way’ and I feel like that was just something for me. That’s where I felt I was.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)