NJPW star Clark Connors recently joined the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on replacing Tomohiro Ishii at Forbidden Door, and how his recovery from injury is going. Highlights from the interview are below.

After that [Tomohiro Ishii’s injury], I didn’t hear anything and then I got a call. They’re like, ‘Yeah, Ishii’s hurt so you gotta get on this plane’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, okay, sign me up.’ So I found out I think maybe 20 minutes before they announced it. Yeah, yeah, I think so [Forbidden Door four-way is the biggest match of my career thus far]. I’ve had a lot of cool opportunities I think, but I think just to be on that big stage in front of that many people and it’s a four-way so there’s a lot of really big names in it. So I was like, once again, just like with Ishii, I had to pick my spots of trying to make an impression with people but, it was kind of cool because I was playing with house money a little bit because I was like, you know what? If they weren’t expecting me to come out anyways, most people don’t know who I am who are watching this so I’m just gonna go out there and just have fun and so yeah, it turned out well I think and I mean, I didn’t win, that sucks but, other than that, I think it turned out well and it was definitely the biggest match of my career but, in terms of nervousness or anything, I never really get nervous before matches and this one was the same where I wasn’t even thinking about the — I wasn’t worried about the match at all. I was just worried about making sure I got there in time. I get on a plane and just hustle through a bunch of stuff but I hope my baggage got through TSA. I didn’t really have time to process it until afterwards. I was like, okay, that was pretty cool. That was a big match so I’m glad I performed in it.