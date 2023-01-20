Clark Connors had a pretty big 2022, but he’s aiming to make his 2023 even better.

The NJPW star recently appeared on the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he has big goals he hopes to achieve this year, including winning a solos-title and getting voted as one of the top names in the industry by Tokyo Sports. Check out what else he hopes to achieve in the highlights below.

On his goals for 2023:

Goals in 2023, I wanna [win] a title. To me, it’s important at this point for the evolution of myself as a wrestler to get to the point where I’m winning titles. I want to get at least two at least four-star rated matches by Dave Meltzer. I would love that so much. I wanna be voted Tokyo Sports MVP, that would be cool.

Wants to be considered one of the top guys in the industry:

No, my main goal is the Clark Connors name, by the end of this year, to be in the pantheon of, ‘Okay, this is one of the top guys in this industry.’ I want my name to be on people’s mouths and I want them to understand this guy’s a player in the game, and I get to actually show people how good I am. I’m really excited to do that.

