Clark Connors is sticking with NJPW.

The promotion announced on Instagram that the company star signed a new deal this morning, and that fans should expect to see more of him following his breakout performance at last summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that the new deal is for one year.

Connors has been regularly competing for NJPW’s U.S. brand since 2018. He will be in action at the upcoming Capital Collision show in Washington DC.