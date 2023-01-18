NJPW star Clark Connors appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how his back is healing up and his thoughts on his recent showdown with Japanese legend, Minoru Suzuki. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his back is feeling great:

I feel great, I’m back. Literally, my back is back, I feel better. That whole tour, that first match coming back with [Minoru] Suzuki (at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street) obviously just kind of throws you right in the fire and it just made me realize that I can keep wrestling because I got through the Suzuki stuff.

Gives his thoughts on the Super Junior tour he was involved in:

So yeah, the Super Junior tour was really, really easy. I got to hang out finally with all my L.A. Dojo guys and other guys on the tour and Gabriel Kidd and I got drunk every single night and most of the days. So it was that and some fun wrestling, showing my bare ass in front of a bunch of Japanese people so yeah, that’s pretty much where I’m at right now.

