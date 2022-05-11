NJPW star Clark Connors recently joined the Wrestle Inn Youtube channel to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the AEW roster, and how he feels that some talents are paid much more money than they are actually worth. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says AEW has a lot of great wrestlers but some are getting paid way too much:

My thing with AEW is I think there’s a lot of really great wrestlers over there. Do I think maybe some of them get paid more than they’re worth in terms of talent, how much they’re making and how much exposure they’re getting? Well, yeah. I think that’s true too. I think — same with a lot of the other [NJPW] dojo guys and just other people in this business who are good and we look at that sometimes and we think, wow, sh*t, you know? Would really like to go in there and A, beat the hell out of someone but also have them leave the match and think, ‘Oh, oh, okay. That’s wrestling’ type of thing. So, that being said, I’m not saying this to any one person in particular. I don’t think that’s my place to say.

Names Bryan Danielson has his ideal opponent:

Daniel Bryan, okay, yeah, duh or Bryan Danielson. Whatever the hell his name was. Yeah, I think that’s a matchup that’s made in heaven. Obviously, he’s great. I think I’m on his level honestly. I know I’m on his level actually. It’s just I haven’t had the opportunity to show it yet is kind of, part of my biggest thing so stuff like that, just people that I can match up with.

