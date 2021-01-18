The classic Wrestling Challenge series debuted on the WWE Network today. 13 episodes from September 6, 1986 to November 29, 1986 are now available in the on-demand section of the WWE Network.

A new “Best Of” compilation will be added to the free version of the WWE Network tomorrow at 12pm ET. This will feature the Best Of Royal Rumble Matches from the Attitude Era.

We noted before that a new episode of WWE Playback will be released this Friday on the WWE Network, featuring Superstars watching the 2020 Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble Matches. The guests for the return of Playback are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Samoa Joe, Shotzi Blackheart, and more.

New non-WWE indie content has been confirmed for Saturday on the WWE Network. EVOLVE 144, ICW Fight Club #156, and The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling will all premiere at 12pm ET.

WWE Network Documentaries will see two new specials premiere this coming Sunday. The WWE Chronicle doc on Bianca Belair will premiere at 10am ET on-demand, and then air at 9pm ET on the live feed. “My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson” will premiere at 10am ET on-demand, and then air at 8pm ET on the live feed. That documentary will focus on the life and career of the late WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away on December 2.

🎶 I never needed you at all 🎶@BiancaBelairWWE is the subject of the next #WWEChronicle, premiering this Sunday on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yrsKDXGBWa — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 18, 2021

