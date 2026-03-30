Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Dr. Sebastian Mahfood

Date: 03/28/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

If you were a wrestling fan in the early 1990’s, chances are you were obsessed with the Global Wrestling Federation. For about 2 years, the GWF was featured 5 days a week on ESPN at 4 p.m. and every day, you got quality professional wrestling from the world famous Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas. And, if you watched Global half as often as I did, you saw a wonderful heel character named Sebastian come in as the great Gary Hart’s understudy.

Well, we found him!

Over 30 years since he last took part in professional wrestling, we sat down with the man behind the Sebastian character. Sebastian, now a Doctor, told us all about his days in pro wrestling and how they came about.

One highlight was the story of the superkick delivered by John Tatum that sent Sebastian flying off the ring apron into the front row with his glasses flying with him, off of his face, in unison all along the flight path. It was a spot that popped the crowd, the wrestlers in the match, and was used in the cold open and in the training school’s commercial for the remainder of the GWF which closed its doors in September of 1994.

A humble man who experienced life in the wild world of wrestling encountering legends along the way, Sebastian has a wonderful story and we are so honored he took the time and effort to tell that story to us here at the Wrestling Epicenter.

As we are prone to say, our conversations go on for a while. The conversation often takes twists and turns and the topics discussed flow pretty freely. While we have transcribed the highlights of the conversation below, we do encourage everyone interested in the subject matter to listen to the broadcast as there are elements in the conversation that were not transcribed that might be of great interest. It is free. So, if you’ve got the time, we’ve got you covered!

For more great interviews like this, please visit www.WrestlingEPicenter.com!



Watch (Yes, this is a VIDEO interview) on YouTube: https://youtu.be/1HBw-Rxt39w

SEBASTIAN:

On what attracted him to pro wrestling:

“I think growing up in the 80’s, it attracted so many of my generation. My brother, in particular, was fascinated by it and he usually had control of the remote control. At the time, that was still a novelty to me. I had been used to walking up to the TV and pushing the buttons and adjusting the rabbit ears. One day, my father brought home a television and it came with the remote control. I remember my older brother claimed the exclusive right to that remote control whenever he was in the room. He would guard that thing like people guard their IPhones today! Every Saturday morning, we watched wrestling! Which I grew to love! There was Hulk Hogan, The Von Erichs, and others… Many of them whom I eventually worked with in the Sportatorium that I grew up watching in the 80’s.”

On starting by writing the GWF Programs “The Grappler”:

“THe Grappler has an interesting story to it. When I was just starting see the possibility of doing something in pro wrestling, the promoter (in the Sportatorium) was Gray Pierson. Pierson, at the time, was a law partner with Don Ray, the father of my college roommate Scott Ray. I was at the law office a lot. Gray (Pierson) and I became friends. He was an established attorney and I was a college student at the time – He saw, in me, someone that could be helpful to him. In maybe 1990, maybe 1991, he (Pierson) assisted the Von Erichs in some promotional work regarding the Sportatorium in an effort to make it more profitable. He volunteered to assist in promotions. From that, he became the promoter! I walked in (the law office) one day and he was pondering, “How are we going to get the bulletins put together every week?” He saw me and said, “Hey, Sebastian, you’re an English major, right?” I said, “Sure, I can put together the bulletin for you!” From that, I put together “The Grappler Volume 1″, which I sent you a copy of after having gone to the Sportatorium and meeting with guys like ‘Hollywood” John Tatum and “Rugged” Rod Price, two guys you’re very familiar with.”

On how writing “The Grappler” bulletin resulted in an on screen role:

“Gray said to me, “As long as you’re here, would you mind doing something for me in the crowd to generate some heat?” I said, “Sure! What’s heat?” (laughs) He said, “Just get the people going!” So, we created the character of Sebastian. A hayseed from Des Mones, Iowa who’s grandmother always told him, “If you can get to the big city of Dallas, you’d be able to make something of yourself.” And, I used that line! I tried to sell people like Gary Hart and Skandor Akbar on my vision for a greater wrestling world. And, they threw me out! We turned that into a publicity event. The next week, I came back as “Mean” Joe Green. I don’t know if you remember him – He was a car salesman. That week, they did a match where the winner would win a car. It was the “Battle of the Manny’s” between Manny Fernandez and Manny Villalobos. Manny Villalobos won the car which he desperately needed in order to help provide for his wife and 6, 7, 8, or 9… However many, kids. So, we really built Manny up as a guy who embodied the American Dream… And then we had Manny Fernandez go and destroy his car with a sledgehammer. (laughs) But, I was dressed as “Mean” Joe Green. Then, the real “Mean” Joe Green walks in and yells at me. But, that was a great photo op!”

On Sebastian getting a shot on TV:

“Eventually, I became an understudy to Gary Hart… Then, a partner. From partner, I eventually fired Gary Hart because I felt he was slowing me down – This was the story arch. Ultimately, my time at the Sportatorium ended when I was beaten by the sister of Stevie Ray and Booker T, “The Ebony Experience”, Tawanda and carted of by the usher like a sack of potatoes.!”

On the passing of Manny Villalobos:

“I had no idea that he had passed! I’m sorry to hear that. I really enjoyed working with him.”

On if there was any negative reaction to such a young person getting a huge role on GWF TV:

“If there was any of that, it was mostly because I was with Gray and Gray was the new promoter. Gray had come in and there might have been some who were presented in a certain way by the previous promoter that were being presented either differently or less. People become used to the habits they form and any kind of change is met with the way that people sometimes deal with change. So, I’m sure there were some who asked who I was. And, they knew I was brought in by Gray. But, if there was any of that, I think it was more how was it going to change them? How as it going to change their dynamic? I think after the first few months, we moved into a comfortable way of moving forward.”

On the spot where John Tatum superkicked Sebastian so hard, he ended up in the crowd:

“I was about 160, maybe 150 pounds. I remember Doyle King used the line that I was “120 pounds soaking wet!” (laughs) Well, Rod Price and John Tatum were in a tag team match. And, before the match, Tatum and I worked out a spot where he would kick me in the chest by mistake. Well, when the time came, he didn’t realize how light I was. When he kicked me, I flew back 12 feet! (laughs) I flew so far, there was a banister that separated the fans from ringside, I collided right into that banister. That is what prevented me from going even further. My glasses, I was wearing glasses when he kicked me, my glasses fell off my face but followed me as I flew back 12 feet! They used it s part of their promo! You can see me, I’m flying across the screen, my glasses are off my face following me, and they wrote in the text, “Do you have what it takes to be a professional wrestler! Join the Global Wrestling Federation Training School” or something like that. (laughs)”

On if he realized how many times that spot would be replayed as it was included in the show open:

“No. The thing was, that was indicative of the types of things that I did. When I went back and watched it, had I landed a little differently, it could have really messed me up. But, it didn’t. If anything, maybe just a little disorientation from landing on the floor and being further than I had expected. But, that was something that was amazing. If you watch some of the things I did, I really could have been hurt. But, they knew how to hit me and drop me in a way that I wasn’t injured. If you watch the match I had with Tawanda, she throws me over the top rope and I land hard. Tribal Nation, the Renegade Warriors, they come down to the ring and whip me with leather straps.”

On wrestling as “Phantom X” under a mask:

“There was this chiropractor who would donate his time every Friday night adjusting backs and necks… He was a wonderful soul. I said to him, “They want me to wrestle Kit Carson.” And, I knew I was going to get beat up quite a bit. He said, “Ok, but you have to make it look real on your end. They know how to work. But, you have to react in kind.” From that, I figured out I had to react more than I had been reacting previously… React as though my life was ending! Well, on Thursday night, this was the night before the show, he met me at the Sportatorium and worked through some things for the match with Kit Carson the next night. The original plan was for the match with Kit Carson to only be about 15 seconds. They would ring the bell, Gary Hart would distract James Beard, the referee, and I’d mase Kit Carson. Kit was going to go down, I’d pin him, that was it. Well, that night, I said to Kit, “I received a little bit of training… Do you want to do something a little more interesting?” And, we did! It was supposed to be only 15 seconds and it ended up being however long it was… What do the kids say? 6, 7? (laughs)”

On the finished match with Kit Carson:

“I knew Kit was going to look good. He was a professional. I knew I had to come off looking like a goof. I wasn’t a professional! I adlibbed almost all of it! The storylines themselves were fun which enabled my ability to ham it up. So, I come out, Doyle King says, “That looks like Sebastian! He’s 120 pounds soaking wet! Look, he’s even wearing his glasses!” And, I handed my glasses to one of the Hooters girls. It was all about generating heat. And, it was a lot of fun!”

On the pipe that became one of Sebastian’s caling card:

“The fire marshal had come and said that they could no longer permit smoking of any kind in the Sportatorium. They didn’t think the building could support smoking due to safety concerns. So, I would come to the ring smoking a pipe and that would make some of the fans angry. I would laugh and say, “You’re just jealous because I’m smoking and you can’t!”” And, it became part of my character having a pipe.”

On other props he would use to his benefit:

“There was a business card, I had one on my desk for this interview… It says “Sebastian and Hart Enterprises” and it was also used to promote the wrestling school, “We’ll teach you to wrestle the right way!” I would hand these cards out to the fans and I would do it in such a way as to be obnoxious. Well, I gave it to one guy and he ripped it up and threw it back in my face. And I thought, “That’s the gimmick!” (laughs) If I could only get the fans to rip them up and throw them back at me, we would have something for television!”

On drugging Terry Garvin Simms:

“We had reached a point where I could walk up to one of the entrances, stand at the corner of the entrance, and put my fist up and the audience would chant, “Weasel, Weasel, Weasel!” That became a part of my character, being called a “weasel” which really started when I did the thing where I put the thing in Terry Simms’ drink and he got all groggy. His eyes rolled back in his head. He could ham it up pretty good too! (laughs) Then, we did the thing where we had a match…. And, he hit me with a steel chair! One of the collapsable kinds. That was another bump I took.”

On Angel of Death:

“There were some beautiful souls at the Sportatorium. It was almost like hanging out with a boker gang. Everybody had something in common. Angel of Death was so interesting. He could talk literature! I don’t think there was anything that I could mention that I was studying in school that Angel didn’t have an opinion on or could discuss with me. I was like, “This guy is very deep! And, he’s 7 feet tall! And, a scary looking guy!” (laughs)”

On how Gary Hart felt about working so closely with him:

“He treated me very well! Gray suggested the idea and Gary was like, “Bring him on! We can make this a storyline!” Gary truly understood stories. He understood how to pivot me. He was like, “Ok, you’re a hayseed from Des Moines. But, you’re a computer nerd. Do you have a laptop you don’t mind if we destroy?” I was like, “Yeah, I’ve got one!” They had them available at the college. So, he came up with this idea that I was generating computer statistics to determine the strengths and weaknesses of opponents of my guys Rod Price and John Tatum… Well, they were Gary’s guys but I would say “my guys” to plant seeds of my story arch. But, Gary and I were very friendly. We got together a few times outside of the Sportatorium. In fact, one time I remember I drove him home. But, as is the case with many relationships, they are site specific. We lost track of one another after the Sportatorium days.”

On working with Rod Price:

“I always enjoyed working with Rod Price. I was amazed at his ability to control a crowd. He was really in control of how the audience reacted. I always admired the ability he had to do that.”

On the importance of the Sportatorium:

“I was in awe of the buildings aura. If ever there was a time that the Sportatorium was torn down, Dallas would lose a part of its cultural history.”

On the fact that the Sportatorium was torn down in 2003:

Sebastian: “I am in shock! I had no idea! So, what is in its place now?”

James: “Gravel and weeds.”

Sebastian: “So, it is for sale.”

James: “Well, not that I know of. The plan was for them to build a high rise there. But, for 23 years, it has remained gravel and weeds.”

Sebastian: “Which means it is for sale!”

On how much he knew about the lawsuit between the Von Erichs and the Jarretts:

“I really didn’t have much information on it at all. I was there in the law office on occasion. I know that Gray would meet with Skandor Akbar and Gary Hart and others who were involved in management (at Global), sometimes Kevin and Kerry Von Erich… Chris Von Erich would be there sometimes I believe. I can remember they would discuss how to leverage revenue for the road business and how to sell more advertising on the television show. I remember they came up with an idea to have cups at one of the fast food chains with the GWF characters on it.”

On the struggle to present violent wrestling on a highly censored ESPN:

“Well, there was a time that there was a break between the GWF and ESPN… So, our primary show was broadcast on Channel 11 (KTVT). I remember Channel 11 gave us a lot more creative freedom. In fact, it was on Channel 11 that I had my grudge match with Tawanda. ESPN would not have aired that match between a man and a woman. We understood the value of ESPN for marketing and for, basically, revenue. But, ESPN would not allow us to do things like when Black Bart would cut his forehead, for example. There was to be no blood on ESPN where as it was allowed on the Channel 11 broadcast. So, Channel 11 really did allow us a lot more creative freedom than ESPN.”

On his story with Booker T and Stevie Ray was supposed to turn him babyface:

“Wrestling is a battle between good guys and bad guys. The bad guys would win by cheating or utilizing underhanded tactics. Good guys win by virtue of cheir character. Well, I was a scoundrel. I would help my guys win by underhanded means. The Ebony Experience, Booker T and Stevie Ray, were good guys. But, in character, their mother found herself in a position where she needed experimental cancer treatments. Well, I said to Gary Hart, “I know how to get them! We’ll pay for her experimental cancer surgeries in exchange for them signing with us for life!” They would sign with us, we would try to help them win by cheating and they would often end up losing because they would try to avoid benefitting from the cheat. Well, it was around this time that we had Kerry Von Erich coming in. Kerry Von Erich was like Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. He was like Luke Skywalker from Star Wars. He was someone who had significant force that could restore balance to our world! He was someone who had his own inner demons but had the ability to do that. Did you see the film The Iron Claw? Well, towards the end of that movie would have been where my character would have been featured had they included my character in the movie. Kerry Von Erich was coming in and he was going to redeem me! He was going to take me from being an evil wrestling manager into a good guy! And, of course, once I became a good guy, I could no longer be a manager because the only wrestlers who needed a manager were the evil people – Those who needed the help from the dark side.”

On his final conversation with Kerry Von Erich:

“The Friday night before he died, he and I talked for an hour… Maybe an hour and a half about how we could turn me, this character who had done all of these bad things, into a good guy. He said, “In the world of wrestling, it is easy to flip! You are going to be out there cheating and doing all the things you can do to make us good guys look bad. We were going to have all the bad guys come down… “Rugged” Rod Price, “Hollywood” John Tatum… All the bad guys come down and beat up someone, Tribal Nation I think. And I was going to jump in and say, “No! No! You’re actually hurting them!” and try to stop them. Eventually, the bad guys would turn on me and start to beat me up… And, Kerry would come down and save me… The Christ character saving the sinner! We worked that all out and I was so excited about doing that the following Friday… He took his life the day before.”

On the death of Kerry Von Erich:

“That was a blow… Not only to me because it meant I was going to be a bad guy for another six months. But, it was like a light had been snuffed out. Morale was low. People were really down. The thing that helped us was we put together this special episode, I guess you could say, honoring Kerry’s life. (The Adkisson Benefit Show) People gathered. But, when it happened, I was low for weeks. It is still not believable. How could this person who was so full of life, this person who was so excited to be a redeeming force, this person who was so exciting about redeeming my character, the Sebastian character, be gone so suddenly.”

On life after wrestling and if he watches any new wrestling:

“I do not watch any modern wrestling. In 1992 and 1993, as I was getting ready to join the Peace Core, I emersed myself wrestling… And in 1991 also… But, that is what I did then. When I left, the magic of wrestling, to me, left with me. I wasn’t interested in what was happening in the World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling, or even in the Sportatorium. But, I look back on wrestling with nostalgia. I just knew if I kept up with wrestling, if I kept watching, I would be disappointed.”

On who Sebastian is now:

“Well, after wrestling, I went to North Africa and started my professional life teaching in the Sahara. You know, when you’re in the Sahara, you are in the desert on a horse with no name. (America song reference) After a few years, I moved back to Dallas. I planned to move to St. Louis with my wife Stephanie who I had met while in the Peace Core in Africa. I moved to St. Louis when I was 27 – I’m 54 now. So, I’ve been in St. Louis for half my life! We had children. Alexander, he is 21 now. And, Eva. My daughter! She is 17. My wife and I, we both work in higher education. I utilized the things I was learning in college during my time in the Sportatorium. I began working for Kenrick Glennon Seminary teaching people to use technology in the learning experience. Then, in 2012, I started working for Holy Apostles College and Seminary as a Distanced Learning Director. We put together a field of study that people could complete entirely online. In 2016, I created my radio station, WCAT Radio in order to help promote something I had created a year prior, a publishing house. In the past, I’ve published over 700 Catholic books and put together over 7000 podcasts promoting those books.”

On talking about wrestling for this long today:

“You have done what others have tried to do and have not been successful! You’ve brought me back into it! You’ve allowed me the opportunity to relive my time at the Dallas Sportatorium. For that, I thank you and I’m grateful!”