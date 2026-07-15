Claudio Castagnoli isn’t ready to speculate about whether Sheamus could follow him to AEW.

Following reports that Sheamus is leaving WWE after declining a restructured contract offer, Castagnoli was asked by the Daily Star if he could envision reuniting with his longtime friend and former tag team partner in AEW (see video below).

Castagnoli made it clear that he believes any discussion about Sheamus’ next move should come from the former WWE star himself.

“I mean, I feel that’s not for me to talk about,” he said. “I feel that is for him to talk about when he’s ready for it. I’ve stayed friends with him throughout.”

While Castagnoli admitted he’d enjoy seeing his friend more often, he reiterated that he doesn’t want to speak on Sheamus’ behalf.

“Of course, I would like to see my friends on a more regular basis,” he continued. “But yeah, I feel I’m gonna get that question a lot, but I do feel that is his to answer when he’s ready for it.”

Castagnoli did reveal that the two have continued spending plenty of time together outside the ring, joking that they’ve even been discussing a very different career path for the future.

“What I can say is me and him have been doing a lot of training together, a lot of further education if you will and kind of thinking about the future and whatever, and what we would really like to do is we wanna get our refereeing degree and become The VAR.”