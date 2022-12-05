AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the reports that Regal is leaving AEW:

I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that.

Says he respects Regal more than anyone, adding that it is because of him that he got into WWE backin 2011: