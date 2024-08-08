The AEW and CMLL crossovers continue.

In what has become a regular trend the past few weeks, AEW stars have been turning up on the CMLL Informa series for quick-hit interviews and promo appearances.

This week, featured on the show was none other than Claudio Castagnoli of Blackpool Combat Club.

The BCC and AEW member spoke about doubting himself until he saw the light when he came to Arena Mexico, as well as the upcoming CMLL Grand Prix.

“CMLL, Claudio Castagnoli is coming back for the Grand Prix, representing Team World, representing AEW, representing Switzerland, representing the Blackpool Combat Club,” he said. “I’m gonna be real with you. Last year, I don’t think it’s been my best. I’ve been doubting myself, I’ve been unsure. Then I took a pilgrimage, and I came to the cathedral [Arena México] for the first time, and I saw the light. I saw the light.”

Castagnoli continued, “Now, I may not speak Spanish, but I do speak lucha libre, and I think I’ll do it better than anybody else. I will prove it to you at the Grand Prix. You’ll be eliminated.”