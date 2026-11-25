On 6 November 2026, Claudio Castagnoli introduced T1 and Karmine Corp ahead of their League of Legends World Championship quarter-final. The AEW wrestler was a special guest at Worlds, with a microphone rather than a controller. The appearance gave wrestling viewers a recognisable connection to an event whose competitors were the two esports teams.

His interest had begun with playing. In Fightful’s account of the appearance, Castagnoli said a gaming exhibition eight years earlier had introduced him to League and that he had remained interested ever since. By Worlds, that connection included following other players’ competition. His own account traces a route from an opportunity to play to an ongoing interest in watching.

Taking part from the audience

Following a competition can also include making a prediction before play begins. Free esports prediction games, including the Pick’ems hub at Hotspawn, let spectators select an expected winner and compare that selection with the eventual result. The activity centres on matches played by other people. It gives a supporter something specific to follow during a broadcast, alongside the broader interest in who advances or how a favourite team performs.

An expected winner and a preferred winner are different judgements. One concerns an anticipated result; the other expresses support. Keeping them distinct explains how making a prediction can sit alongside the experience of following a team. The spectator is watching the players resolve the contest, with an expectation to revisit once the result is known.

Castagnoli’s appearance also showed another way of being involved around the match. He helped introduce its participants, then spoke about his own history with the game. His contribution belonged to the occasion surrounding the competition, while the teams remained responsible for the action.

The crowd reminded him of wrestling

In a separate interview with Paul Delos Santos, Castagnoli pointed to something he recognised from wrestling. Wrestling Headlines reported his observations about supporters arriving early, carrying signs and wearing jerseys. He compared their pride in their teams with the support shown by wrestling audiences.

“It’s the passion of the fans for their team, for the game, and how they show it,” he said. He also referred to having attended an LPL event in China a few years earlier. That earlier visit and Worlds gave him separate experiences of League audiences to draw on. His comparison with wrestling concerned how supporters showed their attachment through the clothing and signs around the competition.

Worlds had its own contest to follow. T1 and Karmine Corp were playing a best-of-five quarter-final, and T1 won the opening game. Castagnoli’s brief interview followed that first result. The guest introduction and conversation therefore fitted around a series already underway, with the competing teams carrying the event forward.

A best-of-five ends when one side has won three games. The opening game and the series consequently represent different results: being ahead after the first game is one stage of the match. That structure supplies a clear thread through the broadcast alongside the more detailed action within each game.

Castagnoli’s comments brought the audience into that picture. His comparison concerned the supporters around the players, where he could recognise behaviours familiar from his own working life. His personal interest and his public role at Worlds coexisted: he was there to introduce teams whose game he also followed.

Omega and Woods built a gaming rivalry

Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods provide a different example of wrestling’s involvement in gaming. As SEScoops recalled in its PAX report, New Day’s Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E had faced The Elite’s Omega and the Young Bucks in Street Fighter V in 2018. The participants brought their familiar wrestling identities into another game.

On 10 May 2025, Woods and Omega, from different wrestling promotions, met at PAX in Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Woods put up his own UpUpDownDown Championship, and Omega won. Afterwards, Omega said he wanted the look on Woods’ face when he lost rather than the title. The two agreed to meet again.

The championships had different roles at the two events. At PAX, the title was part of the challenge Woods had put before Omega. At Worlds, the championship was the tournament in which T1 and Karmine Corp were competing. PAX used a title to frame a meeting between wrestlers; Worlds 2026 supplied the competitive setting for Castagnoli’s guest appearance.

The championship and the proposed rematch gave the challenge a recognisable wrestling shape. The game supplied a result, while the exchange between the performers gave that result a place in their continuing rivalry. Following it involved both the contest at the controls and what the participants said afterwards.

Across the two meetings, the game and line-up changed while Woods and Omega remained involved. That continuity gives the crossover a history beyond a single appearance. It also keeps the games distinct: the 2018 encounter concerned Street Fighter V, while the later PAX report concerned Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

WWE 2K presents wrestling through playable versions of its performers. These exhibitions put the real performers at the controls of other games. At Worlds, Castagnoli occupied another position, introducing esports competitors and describing an interest in their game that had lasted beyond his own exhibition.

His account connects those roles through one personal history: a chance to play became an interest that continued into watching. At Worlds, he introduced other competitors while following the game he had first encountered through playing.

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