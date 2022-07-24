Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts surprisingly opened with the world title matchup between the champion, Jonathan Gresham, and challenger, Claudio Castagnoli.

The match was a competitive display of technical wrestling, with Gresham going after the leg of the Swiss-Superman to slow him down. In the end…Claudio would emerge victorious after hitting his signature Riccola bomb to become world champion for the very first time.

Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

