New ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli was one of the many stars featured in the post-Death Before Dishonor media scrum, where the Swiss-Superman commented on his championship triumph at the show, and gave his thoughts on the man he defeated for the gold, Jonathan Gresham. Highlights from Claudio’s presser can be found below.

On his world title win capping off a brass ring month:

What is a brass ring moment? If somebody can find that out and explain it to me, that would be amazing. It’s definitely an awesome moment and I feel life and wrestling is all about moments and how you seize them, how you act in them, and how you succeed in the good ones and the bad. That’s the journey. Everything I did in my life and in my career led up to this. If that’s a brass ring…I would say the first month was kind of a brass ring moment because it was ‘okay, how do you replace arguably one of the best wrestlers in history in Bryan Danielson?’ I have to step up. I don’t want people to be like, ‘Well, I kinda wanted…(Danielson).’ To be able to pull that off, then go into Blood & Guts. To me, this is great and a fantastic challenge. If this is the culmination of my brass ring month then it’s a good one.

On Jonathan Gresham:

There’s such a long history of guys keeping it alive, and when the future was uncertain for Ring of Honor…he did that. He kept the Ring of Honor world title alive, so I respect that a lot about him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)