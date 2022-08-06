AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Bleacher Report about his love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically the biggest movie of the franchise to date, Endgame. Check out what the Swiss-Superman had to say about the film in the highlights below.

Says he has watched Endgame 30 times:

“OK, so I’ve watched Endgame 30 times at least, and Infinity War a bunch of times as well. It was one of those things where I literally flew home from Saudi Arabia, I landed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. show, and flew out the next morning. I just wanted to go home to watch it.”

How bold it was for Thanos to kill off half the heroes in Infinity War:

“And just to watch it in the theater with people was so cool because at the end when Dr. Strange brings everybody back, the reaction to that was absolutely amazing. And then with Infinity War. I don’t think anybody thought Thanos would succeed, right? And then snapping away half of the superheroes that we got accustomed to, I thought that was a very bold and awesome move because it kind of kept everybody waiting for the next year or two for Endgame.”

Says Endgame paid off due to a 10-year build, and believes pro-wrestling should be like that:

“So to me, it’s also that it was the culmination of a 10-year build. It started with Iron Man and then all those movies built over 10 years. It was just this really well-done storyline. And you get invested in all the characters. You knew everybody’s backstory. And even the ones you don’t really know, they were in multiple movies, so you knew all of the cast. It was something that was unheard of. You had so many solo movie stars in one film, and it was so amazing. And then, as I said, the ending was so bold. And they kept you invested and kept you on your toes. So I thought that was really, really well done. I feel a lot of wrestling should be like that.”

Who he thinks is the Thanos of the pro-wrestling world:

“I think it will probably be Brock Lesnar.”