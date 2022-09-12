AEW star and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about Vince McMahon appearing on Steve Austin’s podcast on the WWE Network in 2014 where the former WWE CEO discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn’t grabbed the brass ring.

McMahon stated that despite having the physical tools, he lacked charisma and verbal skills.

“It’s really hard to see what the it factor is because the it factor for everybody is different. For you, the it factor is something different than it is for me. With this Cesaro section and the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and even after that the fans clearly respond to me in a certain way. Obviously, you want to prove them wrong, and you want to do everything you can to be like, no, actually, there is something there. It’s just something maybe different. So, to me, it’s just kind of like there’s kind of a factor for different people. Some people have that over the top huge charisma. Other people kind of have the more chill laid back charisma. There’s some people that are larger than life that you meet, and you’re like, wow, when you see them. There’s some people that just have to work for a long time to prove their longevity and equality and everything. So I feel like I’m maybe in that category that it takes a little bit longer. But then people will notice.”

