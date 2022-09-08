Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

How he doesn’t get dizzy doing the Swing:

“I don’t know if I have the perfect answer for that. I think it’s mainly because I’ve either done it so much or because I focus on my opponents. There was one time where there were a bunch of things happening that I was trying to figure out and I was looking around the ring, and I got so dizzy. The trick I guess is to focus on whoever you’re swinging so then you don’t get dizzy, it’s just your legs get tired.”

If it’s harder on his upper body or his legs:

“The legs go first and then it’s very straining on your lower back. So like usually a day after, if you haven’t done it in a while, a day later you’re like, ‘Have I done deadlifts or something? Why is my lower back so sore?’ Then I realized, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ve swung somebody and held his weight for 30 times.’ So it’s hard on your legs and lower back. But I never really had a problem with getting dizzy, which is good for me. But I know a lot of the guys hate taking it because they get very dizzy. I think it’s hilarious.”

