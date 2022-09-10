AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how the Swiss Superman hopes to wrestle a number of big names now that he is with the company like Kenny Omega, The Lucha Bros, Miro, John Silver, Dante Martin, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo, and many more. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names a number of AEW stars he would like to step into the ring with:

“Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta are definitely on my list. Yuta, obviously, less so because we’re both in the Blackpool Combat Club together, so maybe teaming up with him. Oh my God, the Lucha Brothers. they’re both amazing. I was in a Ladder Match with them. Then there’s Andrade and RUSH, who are both amazing stars. I haven’t wrestled The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a long time. So, of course, I think that will be on a lot of people’s lists. I haven’t had a match with Chris Jericho that was like — I’ve faced him a lot on live events and maybe one or two TV matches but they were not very long, so that will be something else. There’s a bunch of younger kids that I would definitely like to get in the ring with,” he continued. “Dante Martin, for example.”

Also adds Miro, as his transformation from Rusev to the Redeemer has made him a completely different talent:

“Miro, I mean, the transformation that he made is absolutely awesome. The Redeemer, it’s amazing. Every time I walk in the locker room, I’m like, ‘Okay, there’s another bunch —’ you know, MJF, there’s John Silver, who a lot of people say is kind of like the mini-me. So there are just so many people there that I want to be in the ring with and that’s one of the big reasons why I picked AEW. Sorry, Kurt, I didn’t give you one, I think I gave you almost the whole roster.”

