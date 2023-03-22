AEW Superstar and current ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli recently joined the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on potentially participating in Forbidden Door 2 and how much he enjoys learning from the veterans on the AEW roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hopes to be apart of Forbidden Door 2:

I’m really looking forward to Forbidden Door because it’s kind of like a fantasy thing for a lot of fans to have. Two successful promotions overlap and you can see your favorites going up against each other in a dream scenario and I hope I’ll be part of it this time around and it’s in Canada, which I feel like Canadian wrestling fans are extremely passionate and I’m very much looking forward to this year’s.

Says he loves to learn from veterans and younger talents:

There’s plenty of people in AEW that have tremendous knowledge. Just from the top of my head, Dean Malenko, who’s one of the coaches there who helped me with a bunch of my matches at Ring of Honor and AEW. I mean, if you have Dean Malenko to run some ideas by or some stuff, why wouldn’t you take advantage of that? Arn Anderson’s there or some of the more veteran talent or even some of the younger talent because I don’t know what’s current, I don’t know what’s cool for a 20, 25, 26, 30-year-old, you know? So some of the stuff, I like to run past some of the younger guys, some stuff I like to ask some of the more veteran guys so, I feel like it’s a very important thing to have that balance.

The Swiss-Superman recently took to Instagram to talk about his experience wrestling on AEW's first-ever house show.

