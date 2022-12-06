AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Commends Jericho on his title reign, but says he wants to win the belt back so he can bring honor back to ROH:

I would be a fool to say that Chris Jericho didn’t defend the title a lot, and in some tremendous matches and brought a lot of eyes to the Ring of Honor world championship just by defending against all comers in AEW. So, I would love to win the title back – A. So I don’t have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, and B. So I can bring honor back to the ROH championship.

Says he wants to defend the title against talents who are grinding it out on AEW Dark: