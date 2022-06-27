Claudio Castagnoli has arrived in AEW.

The Swiss-Superman, as predicted, was Bryan Danielson’s handpicked replacement for tonight’s Forbidden Door matchup against NJPW superstar, Zack Sabre Jr. He will also be competing in this Wednesday’s Blood & Guts matchup against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

#ZSJ's opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSRO, the newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClub, here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

The man formerly known as Cesaro looked great, and was able to pick up the victory over ZSJ after hitting a powerbomb. This was his first matchup since February, when he quietly exited WWE after his contract expired. He had no non-compete clause during that time.

