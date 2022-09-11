Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star discussed being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club:

“It’s such a fun group between Regal, Bryan, Mox, Yuta, and myself. I feel it’s so different, like, everybody is so different, but it works. It’s not like four guys or five guys that look the same and act the same and do the same things. It’s like, no, we’re all different and that’s what makes it great. I feel like that’s the beauty of professional wrestling.”

Claudio was also asked who would he like to see become a member:

“I would pick Serena Deeb. I think she’d be a good fit for Blackpool Combat Club.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription