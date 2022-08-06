AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli spoke about his signature swing maneuver at the Starrcast V panel, and how he has been told that it is many wrestlers’ least favorite move to take in the sport. Check out his full story in the highlights below.

Says the Swing take it out of him as well:

“It depends. The longest I’ve ever swung somebody, the crowd counted to 100. I was made aware from people online that it was actually only 88 revolutions. That’s still a lot of rounds. It all depends on the opponent, how hot the crowd is, how tired I am. It doesn’t make me dizzy. Just my legs get tired.”

Says people have told him they don’t enjoy taking the move:

“I’ve heard from many people that it’s their least favorite move to take and they absolutely hate it to the point where they almost refuse to take it because it makes them dizzy and they hate. It. I tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing [laughs].”

