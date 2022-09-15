ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and talked about the Swing move he’s used for several years now.

Castagnoli said the crowd once counted to 100 when doing the Swing, but he was later told that the actual number was 88.

“The longest I have ever swung someone, the crowd once counted to 100, but I was told by someone online that it was actually 88,” he said.

Claudio also revealed what other pro wrestler say about taking the move.

“I’ve heard from many people that it is their least favorite move to take, and they absolutely hate it to the point where they refuse to take it,” he said. “Because it makes them so dizzy, they hate it. I just tell them to relax, which I guess is the wrong thing to tell them.”

Castagnoli is set to appear on this week’s AEW Rampage for an in-ring promo, where his opponent for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite will be revealed. You can click here for a spoiler on Castagnoli’s next challenger.

