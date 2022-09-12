AEW star and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance on Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including the idea behind putting Paul Heyman with him in 2014:

“I’m not exactly sure, but I think Paul said once that they just needed somebody to go out and talk about Brock Lesnar breaking the streak and they needed a reason for Paul to go out there. I was there with him for him to go out there and talk about me and then talk about Brock. I think right before Brock got back, we kind of got split up again. I think that was that if my memory serves me right there.”

He was also asked whether he would have liked to have continued working with Heyman:

“I mean, yeah, but you have to make the best out of every situation. That was one thing I would have loved was to keep him as a mouthpiece, just seeing the success that he’s had, of course, but those were not the cards that I was dealt. So I was trying to make the best of what’s next.”

