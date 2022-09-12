Cesaro and Tyson Kidd were paired together and became WWE Tag Team Champions in 2015, but their run came to an end when Kidd suffered a career-ending neck injury.

Kidd is now a producer for WWE. Speaking on Kurt Angle’s podcast, the AEW star talked about Kidd’s career:

“Oh, man, he’s amazing. He is so good. Unfortunately, people probably never saw his full potential. But I’m very happy that he’s using his genius now to help other people, and help make wrestling a better place for everybody,” said Claudio. “It was so fun teaming with him because it was one of those that we were on the same page from the second we stepped out of the curtain, even though we barely talked beforehand, and then we traveled together. We worked out together. We shared hotel rooms and locker rooms and everything. It just clicked and we are still really good friends. He is just such a student of the game. Yeah, he watches everything and he has a memory like nobody else he remembers stats, he remembers matches, moves, sequences, everything. It’s an absolute blast. It was an absolute blast being in the ring with him because it just clicked, we had to talk very little. If there was a thing that we were, we were always on the same page.”

