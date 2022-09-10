The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was company star and current ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli, who discussed his involvement in the Blood & Guts matchup this past summer, and the dangerous spot he did with Chris Jericho. Check out the Swiss Superman’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Jericho suggested they do the big swing on top of the Blood & Guts cage:

“So he suggested, he was like, ‘We need to do it on top of the cage. And I’m like, ‘Sure, let me go up there and see.’ Because it was my first time in that cage, or especially on top of that cage. And I kind of checked out wherever it would be possible. And I didn’t think it would be possible in most places, because the rigging thrusts with the big chains and everything, thatr they have to go up and lower, that would be in the way. I don’t know if you can see it on TV, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s raised and that’s lowered, there’s a lot of stuff that you can easily trip over up there, and it’s like metal and everything.”

How Jericho told Claudio he trusted him:

“So the place where he suggested, I was like, ‘Yeah,. that’s possible but you may — in my mind, like his body would be almost over the cage for a second there. And he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, I’ll trust you.’ And I’m like, ‘….yeah,, I trust myself too, but accidents can happen.’ And one of the highest priorities is that my opponent is safe.”

What Jericho’s reaction was when the spot was happening:

“When we went and did it though, as soon as I did like one rotation, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is fine. This is good, I can do this for a long time.’ But that’s when Chris was then like, ‘Oh yeah, ‘Oh no we’re done, this is good, this is good.’ Because all he saw was obviously being — what was that, like 20, 30 feet up in the air seeing the crowd below them. And he was like, ‘Alright, we’re done.’ So it made a very memorable spot for a very memorable match. And I was very happy, because obviously, my first night on Dynamite you want to make an impression. And I feel like that left a good one.”

